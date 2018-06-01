The 10 best WWE matches of May 2018

We've had a dull post-WrestleMania season, but May still saw a ton of excellent wrestling.

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 02:46 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A match of the year candidate at the worst event of the year so far

May was a weird month. The normal post-WrestleMania lull was in full swing. Many of the Championship reigns at the moment are dead cold, much less the overall direction of the programming.

Even so, May gave us a slew of excellent matches. It was only a matter of finding the gems that were hidden in the hours of underwhelming content.

205 Live proved to punch far above its weight class this month. It's always been capable of delivering and May was arguably its best month yet.

Raw was in very poor form, with only one match that truly warranted mention here, featuring a Superstar that's probably obvious to you. SmackDown and NXT were the workhorses, to the surprise of nobody.

In a truly damning indictment, Backlash, the company's pay-per-view for the month, only had one match featured, but what a match it was! There were two legitimate match of the year contenders this month, but which of them was better than the other?

#10: The New Day vs Cesaro, Sheamus, and The Miz (SmackDown, May 29th)

Put six great wrestlers in a match and you'll get a great match, unsurprisingly. It seems like The New Day can never do anything wrong in a match, The Miz has been on fire, and Cesaro and Sheamus are always reliable too. You really can't go wrong with any of these six guys, and sure enough, nothing did go wrong.

It was one of the better Six-Man Tag Team matches in 2018. Sure, there weren't any stakes, but the action was fluid, spilled outside the ring to get just chaotic enough, and never dragged even once.

After some of that aforementioned chaos on the outside, Big E would take revenge on the Miz, hit the Big Ending, and essentially give it away that he'll be the New Day's contender in the men's Money In The Bank Ladder match, though it was arguably Xavier Woods who was the true star of the match.