10 Current AEW/WWE Superstars who are real life brothers 

Wrestling has become a family business in recent years, with many second and third-generation superstars currently populating both WWE and AEW.

There are several famous wrestling families in the business with the Anoa'i family currently dominating WWE and the Rhodes family at the helm of AEW.

This means that several pairs of siblings have been able to work together in the business. At present, there are a number of pairs of brothers both working together and split between promotions.

The following list looks at just five sets of brothers that are currently active superstars in WWE and AEW.

#10/9. AEW's Matt Hardy and WWE's Jeff Hardy

Matt and Jeff Hardy are legends in WWE's Tag Team Division, whilst Jeff has gone on to be seen as a legitimate contender for the company's main championships.

In recent years, The Hardys have been split between WWE and AEW since Matt opted against renewing his contract so he could make the move over to All Elite Wrestling last year.

Jeff Hardy remains in WWE and has recently become a hot topic of conversation since the former WWE Champion was seen chasing the 24/7 Championship this past week on RAW.

Hardy was recently pushed as part of a feud with Karrion Kross, but that has now come to an end and The Charismatic Enigma has been relegated to chasing Reggie for the 24/7 title.

His brother Matt, on the other hand, has become one of AEW's biggest stars and appears to have much more creative freedom since his surprise move to Tony Khan's company in 2020.

It is believed that when Jeff's contract does finally come to an end, he will join his older brother in AEW so that the legendary Hardy Boyz can reunite. According to recent reports, Hardy's contract expires towards the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

As seen with several other stars in the past, if the former champion suffers an injury between now and then the company could add time to the end of his deal.

