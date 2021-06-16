10 Current and Former WWE Superstars who recently became parents

Becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful feelings in the world, even for the highly accomplished WWE Superstars. There are several stars on the current WWE roster who have children and are amazingly managing their time between their careers and their family duties.

While names like Ronda Rousey, Lacey Evans, Brandi Rhodes, and others are pregnant and waiting for the arrival of their child, there are also multiple current and former WWE Superstars who have welcomed a new little member to their family in the last year or so.

In this article, let's take a look at ten current and former WWE Superstars who recently became parents. Many congratulations to these stars and couples for embarking on a massive new chapter of their personal lives.

#10 and #9 RAW Superstar Erik and former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan

One half of Monday Night RAW tag team The Viking Raiders, Erik is married to former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan, who is best known for her time as part of The Riott Squad. The two started dating in WWE and got married on December 21, 2018, in a Viking-themed wedding.

Following Sarah Logan's WWE release in April 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Earlier this year, on February 9, 2021, Erik shared the following tweet, announcing the birth of his and his wife Sarah's son, Raymond Cash Rowe.

Raymond Cash Rowe

8lbs 11oz 21.75”



After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe.



He’s perfect.#rowesborg @sarahrowe #weebabycash pic.twitter.com/38gvEoiVQR — Erik (@Erik_WWE) February 9, 2021

Erik has since returned to Monday Night RAW alongside his tag team partner Ivar. The two have picked up a string of dominant victories and are currently the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships, currently held by AJ Styles and Omos.

As for Sarah Logan, she spoke about a potential return to the ring during an appearance on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast earlier this year:

“If I’m able to finagle a way to comfortably have my kid on the road, I don’t see why I wouldn’t come back full-time. Me and [Erik] rent an RV and drive to each town, and Cash is with us… but I have a farm. My mom can only take care of it so much, so part of me is like, ‘I’ll come back part-time.’ With WWE, you don’t really get to pick how you come back. I will come back to wrestling in some capacity, I’m sure of it. It’s pretty much all I’m really qualified to do,” said Sarah Logan.

Fans were really excited to see the reunion of The Riott Squad, but with WWE recently releasing Ruby Riott, the chances of that happening in the near future are slim.

