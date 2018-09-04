10 current Superstars who will be in the WWE Hall of Fame

The best of the best from today's WWE roster!

John Cena is certainly a lock for the HOF!

There is a place where all of the immortals of professional wrestling are gathered. It's a magical place where fans young and old can relive the incredible memories from years gone by, vicariously through the speeches given by the all-time greats who have since stepped away. This place is celebrated once a year, during Wrestlemania weekend and it's appropriately called the WWE Hall of Fame.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, The Fabulous Moolah, Ric Flair and "Mr USA" Tony Atlas are just a few names that don't even begin to scratch the surface of the list of legends who have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Year-after-year, more worthy names are added and soon enough, some of your favourite stars of today will earn the right to be enshrined into this elite fraternity.

When you look at the current WWE rosters, there are some names who stick out as sure-locks to one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame. With that in mind, who are some of the current WWE Superstars that you believe will one day enter the WWE Hall of Fame? Here's a look at 10 Superstars from today who will soon enough be WWE Hall of Famer's.

#10 The Bella Twins

No duo has changed the game quite like these two!

We will kick this list off with a tandem that has set trends by which future ladies of wrestling will benefit from for decades to come. Brie and Nikki Bella have proved that their existence in the WWE went far beyond their looks. In fact, both of these ladies have done more than their fair share needed to constitute a future bid into the WWE Hall of Fame and now with their recent return to WWE RAW, fans get yet another opportunity to experience exactly what made this tandem so great.

In an industry in which most females struggle to even make it to the top promotions, let alone survive there very long, Nikki and Brie Bella remained relevant for over a decade. Not only did they enjoy a healthy tenure of relevancy as WWE Superstars, they were also very competitive and highly entertaining. Not to mention the fact that both ladies eventually landed high-profile relationships with two of WWE's most popular Superstars, as Brie married Daniel Bryan and Nikki enjoyed a lengthy relationship with John Cena.

It is also worth mentioning that both Nikki and Brie did capture Championship Gold during their WWE career's, with Brie winning the WWE Divas Championship once and Nikki held the same title twice.

