10 Current WWE Superstars who have children with fellow wrestlers 

WWE has created many relationships over the years, and several of these have then become marriages and families. While the headlines often focus on the relationships that don't work out, many stars have met their soulmates in WWE and have since been able to start a family.

While many of these stars no longer work for the company, there are still many superstars on the current roster who share children with wrestlers from other promotions or even retired stars.

The following list looks at just ten current WWE Superstars who share children with a fellow wrestler.

#10. Erik has a son with former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan

The Viking Raiders have recently been making waves in NXT but appear to be returning to the main roster. The former Tag Team Champions were once seen as the next big thing in the tag team division but appeared to have lost their way in recent years after being turned into a comedy duo.

Erik was engaged to fellow superstar Sarah Logan when the two stars made their debut in WWE and have since married and welcomed a son. Following Logan's release back in April 2020, she announced that she was expecting the couple's first child, a son whom they named Raymond Cash Rowe.

Logan has since returned to WWE as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match, where she was able to join forces with Liv Morgan.

#9/8 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch share a daughter called Roux

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both working on WWE's RAW roster after spending the last few years focusing on starting a family. The couple announced their engagement back in August 2019, and several months later, it was revealed that Lynch was expecting their first child.

After handing the RAW Women's Championship over to Asuka, Lynch went off on maternity leave in May 2020 and gave birth to her daughter in December. The former women's champion has since returned to the ring alongside her husband, and the couple has seemingly adapted to having their daughter on the road with them.

The two former champions married in June 29th, 2021, almost two years after announcing their engagement.

#7 Cedric Alexander has a daughter with fellow professional wrestler Big Swole

Cedric Alexander was recently seen on the Monday Night RAW brand while feuding with Omos, but a lot was made of the fact that the former Hurt Business member was married to former AEW star Big Swole.

Swole no longer wrestles for Tony Khan's company, but her involvement in the promotion meant that Cedric was spotted at several shows in their early years. This made sense since the couple do share a young daughter called Adessah.

Adessah has become a consistent feature on her parents' Instagram account and appears to be one of her father's biggest supporters.

#6. Cody Rhodes has a daughter with fellow star Brandi Rhodes

Cody and Brandi Rhodes actually met while working together in WWE. At the time, Brandi was known as Eden Stiles and worked as a ring announcer before later finding her feet and becoming a dominant force in the AEW women's division.

During their time in AEW, it was announced that the couple was expecting their first child, a daughter who was born back in 2021. Liberty Iris recently celebrated her first birthday, and that year her father left AEW and made the move back over to WWE. It's currently unclear whether or not Brandi will be looking to follow her husband back to the company in the near future.

#5/4 The Miz shares two daughters with fellow superstar Maryse

The Miz and Maryse have become a power couple in WWE over the past few years, and even have their own reality TV show, which allows them to share their personal lives with their growing fanbase.

While Maryse hasn't wrestled since The Royal Rumble, it's unclear what her WWE status is now, as she has been looking after her two daughters in recent years and making brief appearances when needed. Maryse announced that the couple were expecting their first child back in 2018, a daughter called Monroe Sky, before later welcoming a second daughter called Madison Jade.

The duo are regularly featured on the couple's reality TV show Miz and Mrs.

#3. Edge shares two daughters with Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Edge is currently on hiatus after being attacked by The Judgment Day a few weeks ago on RAW. The Rated R Superstar returned to the company back in 2020 after nine years on the sidelines and has since become one of the main faces of the company.

Before departing the business, Edge met Beth Phoenix, and the duo later welcomed two daughters called Lyric and Ruby. The couple later married on Edge's birthday back in 2016. Phoenix recently worked for WWE on NXT and returned to partner her husband at The Royal Rumble but isn't currently believed to be signed to the company.

#2. Bobby Lashley shares two children with Kristal Marshall

Bobby Lashley has been a force to be reckoned with since his WWE return back in 2018. The All Mighty has been pushed to the main event scene in the company as part of his second run, but it was during his first run that he met Kristal Marshall. The couple dated for several years and were even part of a storyline in IMPACT Wrestling before welcoming their two children together.

The couple dated from 2007 until 2010 welcoming a son called Myles in 2008 and a daughter called Naomi in 2011. In April 2010, Marshall confirmed that she and Lashley had split, but the star has since remained close to his children.

#1. Brock Lesnar has two sons with former superstar Sable

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, and while he is seen as The Beast on WWE TV, outside the ring, he is also a family man. Lesnar has four children, a son and a daughter from his first relationship with Nicole McClain and two sons with his wife, Sable.

Sable was part of WWE for several years in early 2000s and is a former Women's Champion. After leaving the company for the second time back in 2004, the former champion has remained out of the spotlight and hasn't been mentioned by WWE in almost two decades.

