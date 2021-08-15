10 current WWE Superstars that you may not know once dated 

WWE relationships have been sparking all over the company in recent years, with several couples even going on to marry and welcome children. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were a surprising addition to the list when their relationship was publicly revealed in 2019 before the couple married and welcomed a daughter.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae also recently announced that they were expecting their first child. However, for every relationship that makes it down the aisle, several others aren't built to last.

The following list looks at just 10 current WWE Superstars that you may not know were once in a relationship, but now continue to work together.

#5 Humberto Carrillo and Kayden Carter

Humberto Carillo has been featured on Monday Night RAW and 205 Live in recent years but hasn't appeared on the company's main show since his recent feud with Sheamus.

Carrillo was the man who injured the current United States Champion's face but was unable to take away the title. Outside the ring, the Mexican star is happily married to Tania Ramirez. The couple announced their engagement publicly back in 2019, before then marrying just two months later.

Whilst Carrillo is now married, there was a time before the star made his way to WWE where he was in a relationship with fellow star Kayden Carter. At the time, Carter was known as Lacey Lane and the duo worked together for several companies outside of WWE, but it's believed the split took place before either star was signed to the company.

Kayden Carter has become one of WWE's most exciting female performers on NXT in recent years and it appears that there is now a focus on the female division. She could be one of the stars heading to the main roster in the coming months. Carter was most recently seen in NXT as part of a team with Kacy Catanzaro and the duo appear to be looking for a Women's Tag Team Championship shot in the near future.

Whilst Carter and Carrillo currently work on separate WWE brands, the duo have seemingly remained close friends, along with Carrillo's cousin Angel Garza.

