10 Current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly real-life friends 

WWE Superstars spend a lot of time on the road away from their family and their usual circle of friends. This means that wrestlers are forced to make new friends with the people that they are regularly surrounded by and this then leads to some interesting friendships.

While life-long friends are often made when WWE puts two stars together in a storyline much like Bayley and Sasha Banks or even Triple H and Shawn Michaels, others are much more surprising.

The following list looks at just ten current WWE Superstars who are surprisingly friends outside of the ring.

#5. Former World Champion Sheamus and WWE COO Triple H

10 years ago, @WWESheamus was the “new kid.”



And now he’s tearing down the house with the “new kid” @SuperKingofBros at #WrestleMania!



Congratulations to the NEW #USTitle Champion!!! https://t.co/DCg7f4sI97 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 12, 2021

On the surface, this friendship does seem like a surprising one since Triple H is one of the authority figures in WWE, whilst Sheamus is still an active performer.

The two men have shared the ring on numerous occasions, including a brutal Street Fight for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in 2010.

It was the year before their feud as part of WWE programming that the two heavyweights first became friends. When Sheamus was drafted over to RAW, The Game noticed that he didn't have many friends on the red brand and asked him to come and work out with him.

Sheamus noted as part of an appearance on After The Bell last year that his friendship with Triple H turned the WWE locker room against him.

"I went to the gym once or twice, maybe two or three times we had a workout and then apparently I was Triple H's workout buddy. I got blasted by everybody who was in contact with dirt sheets saying I was up HHH's a**, and I was a kiss a**. No matter what I did in the first couple years achievement wise, it was blacklisted, and they said I only got that because he is up HHH' a**. I was busting my bal** doing five or six shows a week. I was driving to shows I didn't have to be just to go there and learn. I was going to FCW when I could have been sitting at home to keep learning. None of that mattered. The only thing people saw was I was a kiss a**. Right off the bat, it was boom!"

Despite feedback from the WWE Universe and his fellow superstars, Sheamus has remained close friends with Triple H. The former world champion has also remained one of the company's biggest stars over the past decade.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush