10 Former Paul Heyman guys: Where are they now?

Friday Night SmackDown before WWE Payback 2020 ended with a massive shocker as the returning Roman Reigns is seemingly now a Paul Heyman guy. The WWE Universe has wanted to see the Big Dog turn heel for a long time and this alliance with Paul Heyman could very well lead to a full-blown heel turn for Reigns.

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the greatest managers in WWE history. With his vast experience in the business and second-to-none mic skills, Paul Heyman can put over any young WWE Superstar with just one promo, a quality that not many possess.

What many might not remember is that Paul Heyman has managed over a dozen wrestlers throughout his career. In this article, let's take a look at ten of them and find out what they are doing now. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite Paul Heyman guy in history.

Honorary Mention: Brock Lesnar - A Paul Heyman guy

Before starting with the actual list, how can we not mention Brock Lesnar while talking about Paul Heyman guys? The alliance between The Beast Incarnate and Heyman has been iconic, producing several memorable moments and feuds. Lesnar is arguably the most successful Paul Heyman guy in history, having won several world titles in the last few years.

Brock Lesnar's entrance is almost incomplete without his advocate snatching the mic from the announcer and introducing his client in his own unique way with the WWE fans in attendance repeating it out loud in unison.

"Ladies and Gentleman, my name... is Paul Heyman! And I am the advocate of the beast, the conqueror, BROCK LESNAR!"

It was in 2002 when Paul Heyman introduced the world to a young Brock Lesnar and guided him to become the youngest WWE Champion by defeating The Rock at SummerSlam.

Lesnar's last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 36, where he dropped the WWE title to Drew McIntyre in the main event of night two of the PPV. It is to be seen when does he return to WWE programming.