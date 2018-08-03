10 Greatest Ladder Matches in WWE History

The ladder match is one of the most exciting gimmick matches in wrestling

The Ladder match is one of the most iconic stipulations in WWE history. Since making its debut back at WrestleMania X, the match has become one of the most exciting and unpredictable in wrestling.

While there have been various spins added to the bout over the years, purists will still argue that it is difficult to capture the sheer excitement of two or more men beating each other within an inch of their lives in a desperate bid to capture whatever prize it is hanging above the ring.

This list is here to highlight just that- standard ladder matches. While TLC and Money in the Bank matches are thrilling encounters, they will not be making their way onto this list, instead, it will focus on the best 10 normal ladder matches in the history of the WWE.

#10 Jeff Hardy Vs The Undertaker- Raw 2002

Taker Vs Hardy is one of the best matches in Raw history

The ladder match that took place between Jeff Hardy and The Undertaker on a 2002 episode of Raw is one of the most iconic matches in the history of Monday nights.

The Undertaker was in the middle of his 'American Badass' run at the time, and Hardy was really beginning to break out as a singles star, having made a name for himself starring in tag team matches with his brother, Matt.

This was a classic case of David Vs Goliath and a fine example of WWE storytelling. While few fans expected Hardy to win the match, his spirited performance made him a star that night, and there were several moments throughout the match when it looked as though he could claim his first ever WWE title.

In the end, Taker retained his belt, but he raised Hardy's hand after the bout, cementing his place as one of the WWE's top babyfaces for years to come.

