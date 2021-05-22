10 Hall of Famers who never won a championship in WWE

The WWE Hall of Fame was established in 1993 with the late, great Andre The Giant being inducted for his immense contribution to the world of professional wrestling. It became an annual event, but later saw an 8-year hiatus between 1996 and 2004. The Hall of Fame ceremony has been going strong ever since and is an annual WrestleMania weekend staple.

A long string of wrestling legends have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over the past several years. While many have worked for WWE, there are a bunch who didn't wrestle for the company over the course of their entire career. Interestingly, there have been a select few who have never managed to win a Championship belt in WWE.

The fact of the matter here is that these legends didn't need a title to legitimize their stake as one of the best in their business and hence despite the elusion from the strap, they are still fondly remembered in wrestling history

In the following list, we'll take a look at ten such WWE Hall of Famers who never won a belt in the company.

#10 Jesse Ventura

Longtime fans of WWE fondly remember Jesse Ventura as the voice of the company back in the 1980s. Ventura and Gorilla Monsoon called the first few WrestleMania events and the duo is regarded by many as one of the greatest announcing pairs of all time. Before taking on the announcing role, Ventura had a short stint in WWE as both a tag team and singles competitor, but never succeeded in winning the gold. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

He also served as the 38th governor of Minnesota and has also been a part of over a dozen films.

#9 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan

Although Hulk Hogan was the epitome of the American hero during the 1980s, Jim Duggan managed to get over with fans due to his patriotism. Outside of his love for America, Duggan became known for wielding a 2x4 length of wood as his weapon of choice. Though he never won championship gold, Duggan holds the honor of being the first-ever Royal Rumble winner in 1988. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Duggan has a couple of Slammy awards to his name but none for his in-ring performance.

Despite being a star of the 80's Duggan continues to make sporadic appearances on WWE television and has a fanbase transcending eras.

#8 Bob Orton

'Cowboy' Bob Orton (R) with son Randy (L)

Bob Orton Jr. is the father of one of the biggest superstars in WWE history, Randy Orton. The second-generation superstar is best known for being involved in the main event of the first-ever WrestleMania, where he came out alongside the heelish duo of Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. Orndorff and Piper would square off against the babyface team of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T that was accompanied by Jimmy Snuka. Orton failed to win a championship during his time in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Randy, however, has overshadowed his father's career and won some of the major titles in the industry a record number of times.

