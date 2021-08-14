10 heaviest current WWE Superstars

It is no secret that WWE is obsessed with signing the most massive men in the wrestling industry. In fact, WWE has given chances to some wrestlers who had never competed for any wrestling company before.

The Big Show was one of the tallest and heaviest wrestlers who ever competed for WWE. Along with Show, Yokozuna, Mark Henry, and Andre the Giant were some of the largest superstars who ever competed in the ring.

Currently, WWE is full of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment. Many of these superstars weigh over 300 pounds and are much larger than regular athletes. This gives many of them the competitive edge needed to become top heavyweight superstars.

Even after the recent departure of men like Big Show, Braun Strowman, Erik Rowan, and Killian Dain, WWE is stacked with some massive wrestlers. With that in mind, take a look at the ten heaviest active superstars competing in WWE today.

#10 Saurav Gurjar has been missing from WWE for some time (300-326lbs)

Saurav Gurjar kicked off his career on WWE NXT as part of Indus Sher. Gurjar initially teamed up with Rinku Singh (aka Veer on WWE RAW) to make an impact on NXT.

However, a mistake by the newcomer forced WWE to take him off-screen and split the tag team.

Saurav stands at 6 feet 8 inches tall and he can easily go toe-to-toe with the biggest superstars in the company. According to the superstar himself, he weighs 320 pounds.

However, according to WWE’s official website, the superstar weighs 300 pounds. Whatever his weight may be, it is evident that he is among one of the largest superstars in the company today.

#9 Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Ivar weighs 305lbs

The Viking Raiders are among the top tag teams in WWE today and have won a couple of tag team title reigns. Ivar, who is one-half of The Viking Raiders, is known as the heavyweight of the team for good reason.

The superstar weighs 305 pounds and is still one of the most athletic men on the WWE RAW roster. He loves crashing down on his opponents from the top rope before pinning them to pick up victories.

Along with Erik, Ivar has a bright future in WWE and could go on to become a breakout singles superstar for the company in the years to come.

