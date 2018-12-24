×
10 Impressive WWE records that were broken in 2018

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
331   //    24 Dec 2018, 03:06 IST

Braun Strowman is one of the stars who has broken records in 2018
The final week of 2018 is coming fast and since Raw and SmackDown have already been pre-recorded for Christmas week, many of the statistics from the past 12 months have already been calculated and are not likely to change before the world welcomes 2019.

The past 12 months have seen some interesting moments for WWE talent with the women of WWE racking up more history with the first ever Women's Royal Rumble, all Women's pay-per-view and recently the first ever women's TLC match.

It's been a great year for the likes of Seth Rollins, who has had numerous Championship reigns as well as Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin who was shockingly promoted to General Manager on Monday Night Raw.

Over on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles has dominated the show as the WWE Champion for a huge percentage of the year, but Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton have all been consistent faces throughout the year.

Records mean more in WWE now than ever before and here are just 10 that have been broken over the past year.

#10 Longest Money In The Bank reign - Carmella

Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become Women's Champion
Carmella became the first female Money in the Bank winner back in 2017, but the Princess of Staten Island didn't decide to cash in her contract until the most opportune time, which came two nights after WrestleMania back in April when she cashed in on Charlotte Flair.

Flair had only recently defeated Asuka to retain her Women's Championship at the biggest event of the year and after a beatdown from the debuting IIconic's, Carmella was able to pick her spot and become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time.

Carmella won the Championship in June 2017 and carried the case around with her until April 2018 which means that she was able to break the record that was previously held by the first ever winner Edge to become the longest reigning Money in the Bank contract holder at 287 days.

