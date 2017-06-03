11 Indian celebrities that WWE could bring in for their next show in India

A look at some of the celebrities that WWE could rope in for their next show in India.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2017, 19:12 IST

The explosive nature of Virat makes him apt for WWE

WWE’s interest in India is not a secret. To capture the market, the company has made some aggressive moves so far. Letting Jinder Mahal win the WWE championship was the latest one, but WWE is not the only wrestling promotion that has their eyes set on India.

Impact Wrestling recently became the first ever promotion to tape television from the nation. Meanwhile, Ring of Honor has also entered the market by signing a huge television deal. Getting ahead of these competing promotions will not be easy for WWE.

A way in which they can appeal to the fans in India is by bringing in some Indian celebrities. Over the course of WWE’s history, we have seen the company make use of celebrities to garner some extra attention.

And this is the reason why Names like Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather, Donald Trump and many others came into the promotion. A similar tactic could be employed if WWE is planning to host any major shows in India.

In this list, we take a look at some of those Indian celebrities that we would love to see in WWE if the company is planning another show in the nation.

#11 Sunny Leone

Sunny can certainly attract some eyeballs

WWE is very careful when it comes to their image. Back in the US, WWE would hesitate to have a former porn star on their programming. There were even rumours that pointed out this as a reason why WWE did not want to induct Chyna into the Hall of Fame.

The brand as a whole might not change when they come to India, but just like the other celebrities in the list, Sunny Leone is a guaranteed draw irrespective of what she did in the past. She has won over Indians on the big screen and for fans, it would be interesting to see Sunny share the limelight with someone like Charlotte, Sasha Banks or Bayley.