10 ladies of wrestling that deserve to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

These ladies paved the way for today's stars!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 15:25 IST

The lovely Miss Elizabeth

The annual WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of the marquee events of Wrestlemania Week. It has become a spectacle of its own, taking place in the host city for Wrestlemania, the night before the Showcase of Immortals.

This is the one time in a year that all of the current WWE Superstars dress up in their finest gear and find their seats in the audience, which is where they rub elbows with all of the legends of yesterday while honouring the inductees of the evening.

Each year, fans are treated to a nostalgic trip down memory lane as the Hall of Fame class for that particular year is revealed, typically beginning in late January. As they are revealed, fans begin to speculate on who will be next, or who they feel should be inducted. The whole process is really a fun experience to witness as it happens.

One of the highlights of the ceremony each year is finding out who the headliner will be. It appears that this year, the class will be led by the Olympic Hero Kurt Angle. With that said, it’s also exciting to see which of the legends of women's wrestling will take their place in the Hall of Fame.

If you look back at all the great female talent that has come through the WWE, it’s obvious that there are still plenty of ladies out there that are very deserving of being inducted.

The women’s division is very strong right now, but it is very important to honour those who paved the way in the sport so that women would be taken seriously as credible performers. I have thought about this topic for quite some time now, and have narrowed my list down to 10 ladies who once graced a WWE ring with their presence.

Here is my list for 10 ladies of wrestling, who are worthy of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.