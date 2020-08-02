10 Long-haired WWE Superstars and what they look like with short hair

There has been a lot of speculation since the July 31, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown that Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose could compete in a Hair vs. Hair match at this year’s WWE SummerSlam event.

It looked as though the rivalry between the former tag team partners had come to an end earlier this summer, but the storyline was revived on the latest episode of SmackDown when Deville cut chunks out of Rose’s hair in a backstage segment.

With so many bearded Superstars on the WWE roster, we recently counted down 10 Superstars with long beards to find out what they look like without their famous facial hair.

Now, after Deville’s vicious attack on Rose, let’s take an alternative look at WWE Superstars’ appearance changes by finding out how 10 long-haired Superstars look with short hair.

#10 Braun Strowman (WWE SmackDown)

Braun Strowman signed with WWE in 2013

While some WWE Superstars use social media to further storylines with their on-screen rivals, Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) uses his Instagram account to give WWE fans an insight into the real-life personality behind his “Monster Among Men” character.

As you can see above, Strowman often posts throwback pictures from his pre-WWE days.

The image on the right was taken in 2010 or 2011, a couple of years before the former Wyatt Family member signed a developmental deal with WWE. He joked in the caption that he thought he was “the most jacked dude on the planet” at the time.

#9 Dolph Ziggler (WWE RAW)

Dolph Ziggler underwent a drastic transformation

Dolph Ziggler told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy in June 2020 that he was once told by WWE’s higher-ups that he needed to change his hairstyle to become a serious WWE World Championship contender.

“One time a long time ago, I was told the reason I’m not credible for World Championships – this is 10 years ago, maybe longer, whatever – the reason I’m not credible enough to be winning World Championships is because of my hair.”

The two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion said the appearance change was “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done” and he never wanted to go through with it.