10 WWE Superstars and what they look like without their beards

These WWE Superstars look very different without their famous facial hair.

Daniel Bryan and Elias are among the WWE Superstars whose appearance has drastically changed.

Otis and Braun Strowman have changed a lot in WWE!

You only need to scroll through a list of current WWE Superstars to notice that many of the male performers on RAW and SmackDown have changed their appearances over the last decade by growing beards.

In-ring talent obviously plays a big role in how far someone will progress in the pro wrestling/sports entertainment industry, but it is just as important for WWE Superstars to create compelling characters and interesting looks if they are to connect with audiences all around the world.

Daniel Bryan’s beard even became the focus of a storyline in 2013 when Vince McMahon ordered him to shave his facial hair if he ever wanted the WWE Chairman’s backing to win the WWE Championship.

“The Leader of the Yes Movement” was one of the few WWE Superstars who sported a beard at the time, so it made sense for his unique appearance to be brought up by his boss on television. Nowadays, however, there are bearded Superstars up and down on almost every match card that WWE produces.

With that in mind, let’s count down 10 WWE Superstars to find out what they look like without their famous beards.

#10 Sheamus (WWE SmackDown)

Sheamus is one of WWE's most decorated Champions

Prior to joining WWE in 2007, the majority of Sheamus’ matches took place in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

He competed for Irish Whip Wrestling between 2004-2005, winning the promotion’s World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions, and a DVD of his best moments with the company was even released.

The picture above, taken from the DVD Irish Whip Wrestling: The Best Of S.O.S. - Sheamus O'Shaunessy, shows the Irishman as a fresh-faced rookie in his mid-20s.

During this time, he was involved in title rivalries with D’Lo Brown and Drew Galloway (now known as Drew McIntyre), but it was clear that he would go on to achieve much greater things in his career.

Sheamus has had facial hair throughout his WWE run, and long-term WWE viewers will know that he has never been one to take his appearance too seriously. After all, this is a man who returned to WWE television in 2015 with a mohawk and braids in his beard, prompting chants of “You look stupid! You look stupid!” from the WWE Universe.

Sheamus appeared to enjoy the chants and he often signalled for fans to raise their voices even louder.

