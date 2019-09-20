10 Lowest picks in the 2016 WWE draft: Where are they now?

Carmella and The Vaudevillains were among the lowest-ranked Superstars

The 2019 WWE draft will take place across two nights on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and the October 14 episode of Raw.

Unlike the Superstar Shake-Ups that have occurred after WrestleMania in the last three years, the upcoming roster changes look set to have a similar theme to the 2016 draft, which saw all 59 Superstars ranked from most wanted to least wanted.

Seth Rollins was chosen as the #1 draft pick, largely due to his association with The Authority at the time of the draft, while WWE Champion Dean Ambrose was the second overall pick. Further down the top 10, some notable names included Charlotte Flair (#3), Roman Reigns (#6) and Brock Lesnar (#8).

In this article, let’s take an alternative look at the last major WWE draft by counting down the 10 lowest picks to find out how those Superstars’ careers have panned out over the last three years.

#10 Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas’ WWE career in 2016 (draft pick #50)

Following The Social Outcasts’ split in 2016, Bo Dallas found himself without a meaningful storyline at the time of the draft in July.

After being drafted to Raw as a singles competitor, the former NXT Champion had a chance to break out on his own when he went on a run of defeating local talents in September 2016.

Although this series of victories eventually led towards some wins over established names on the roster, including Neville and Curtis Axel, Dallas hardly competed on Raw by the end of the year and mostly appeared on Superstars and Main Event.

Bo Dallas’ WWE career in 2019

Dallas remained associated with Axel after their 2016 rivalry, leading to them forming an alliance with The Miz as part of The Miztourage in 2017.

Two years on, the duo are known as The B-Team and they are now one of the longest-serving tag teams on the roster.

Despite holding the Raw Tag Team titles in 2018, The Miz’s former allies have not had much television time in 2019, as highlighted in their loss to Heavy Machinery on the September 17 episode of SmackDown when they competed in just their third match on the blue brand since WrestleMania 35.

