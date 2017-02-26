10 most popular entrance videos on WWE's YouTube channel

Some of these may be a tad surprising...

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 19:09 IST

Shane has always been popular among the WWE Universe

It cannot be understated just how important a good entrance song is to the progress of a WWE Superstar.

If it's catchy and enjoyable then great, but if it's dull and generic then fans will throw it right back in the company's face. It's a vicious cycle, but perfecting the music with which the Superstars base their whole entrance around really is as vital as we're making it out to be.

As such, WWE like to entice fans even further by putting everyone's entrance videos on platforms like YouTube, complete with the song itself as the audio.

Because of that, we can work out just how popular a variety of different themes are simply by clicking on a few links. It may not be definitive, but it does provide an interesting insight into the minds of WWE Universe members.

Some of these songs would've been released before others but in this modern era of technology, that won't stop users from picking out their favourite videos. You could argue that they prefer the clips themselves as opposed to the actual music playing in the background, but we pretty much all know that this isn't the case.

So without further ado, here are the 10 most popular entrance videos on WWE's YouTube channel.

#10 Shane McMahon - 871,000+

Oh yes, here comes the money indeed

Here comes the money, everybody. It's no secret that fans were unbelievably excited when Shane McMahon returned to the WWE this time last year, and as a result, they naturally wanted to hear his theme song played over and over again.

It makes sense, after all - as Shane-o-Mac always did have one of the most popular theme songs in the company. It highlights the fact that whilst it is great to see new stars doing so well, a bit of nostalgia every now and again never hurt anybody.

Just over twelve months later, Shane is still with the company, and every single time his music hits there is a strong reaction from the WWE Universe - if that isn't a sign that he's still relevant in sports entertainment, then nothing is.

It is indeed, a new day - yes, yes it is.