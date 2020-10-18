It's October and Halloween season is officially here. Many will carve pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns, go to trick-or-treat, binge watch horror movies, and of course, dress up in various Halloween costumes. Well, WWE Superstars are no different.

This year will be even more special as NXT is bringing back the classic event, Halloween Havoc, which will take place on Oct. 28, 2020. While we prepare to witness what is sure to be an exciting show, let's take a look at some of the scariest, craziest, and best Halloween get-ups from our favorite WWE Superstars.

Here are 10 photos you need to see of WWE Superstars in their Halloween Costumes. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite one.

#10. WWE Zombies

Bayley, Paige, and Emma

One of the most common yet effective Halloween costumes is dressing up as a zombie. Zombies have been a huge part of the entertainment industries with movies like Resident Evil and series like The Walking Dead becoming massive hits. Well, WWE Superstars are aware as evident in the picture above.

In the picture from 2013, former NXT Superstars Bayley, Paige, and Emma dressed up as Zombies on Halloween. At present, only Bayley is an active WWE Superstar as the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Paige retired from in-ring competition in 2018 but she continues to appear for WWE in various onscreen roles. WWE released Emma in 2017 and she is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

#9. Brie Bella's Halloween special

The Bella Twins never miss out on an opportunity to surprise their fans on Halloween. The Instagram post above from Halloween in 2017 is yet another example of the same. Carrying her daughter, Birdie, who was dressed as a little pumpkin, Brie Bella's sported a scary stitch that extended across her lips.

Brie Bella was one of the biggest stars of WWE's Divas division back in the day. Along with her sister, Nikki Bella, The Bella Twins had some huge storylines throughout her WWE career. Now retired, she is married to WWE Superstar, Daniel Bryan, and the couple has two children together. The Bella Twins are also set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020.