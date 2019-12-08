10 Photos showing Roman Reigns' WWE transformation

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 08 Dec 2019, 22:12 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns had a different gimmick in FCW

Regardless of what Roman Reigns does or does not achieve in the rest of his WWE career, he will forever be remembered as one of the most successful Superstars of his generation.

A four-time WrestleMania main-eventer, “The Big Dog” has defeated legendary Superstars including Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE’s biggest show of the year, while he also headlined the annual extravaganza on two occasions against Brock Lesnar.

Those achievements, combined with his reigns as WWE Champion, Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion, mean the former Shield member is among the most decorated title holders of the last decade.

When you consider that WWE inducts factions, as well as individual Superstars, into the Hall of Fame, there is a very real possibility that we could one day see Reigns and his fellow Shield members become two-time Hall of Famers.

In this article, let’s take a look at 10 photos that show how much Reigns has transformed as a WWE Superstar from the early days of his career.

#10 Roman Leakee photo shoot

Would Roman Leakee have been a success?

Before his days as a Shield member and WrestleMania main-eventer, Roman Reigns went by the ring name Roman Leakee in WWE’s FCW developmental system between 2010 and 2012.

As you can see from the picture above, his character and appearance was very different from the person he would go on to portray later in his career.

The highlight of the Leakee persona came when he teamed with Mike Dalton (now known as Tyler Breeze) to win the FCW Tag Team titles.

Advertisement

#9 NXT evolution

Roman Reigns wore trunks in NXT

When former WWE developmental star Calvin Raines left the company, Corey Graves suggested to Roman Leakee that he should change his name to Roman Reigns.

Reigns’ new name debuted in August 2012, coinciding with the rebranding of FCW to NXT, and he went on to defeat CJ Parker in his NXT television debut in October 2012.

1 / 5 NEXT