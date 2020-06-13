10 Pictures showing Alexa Bliss' WWE transformation

Alexa Bliss has changed a lot during her time in WWE.

Not many female Superstars have won as many titles as Alexa Bliss.

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

Alexa Bliss signed with WWE in 2013

Although she has played a heel character for the majority of her career, Alexa Bliss has been one of the most popular female Superstars on the WWE roster ever since she left NXT in 2016.

Within five months of joining the SmackDown brand, Alexa Bliss won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch in December 2016 to claim her first title as a WWE Superstar.

“The Goddess of WWE” won the SmackDown Women’s Championship again in February 2017 before moving over to RAW, where she held the RAW Women’s Championship on three occasions – a combined total of 398 days – between April 2017 and August 2018.

As well as her multiple WrestleMania appearances, which included a hosting role at WrestleMania 35, Alexa Bliss added to her impressive list of WWE accomplishments in 2019 and 2020 when she won the Women’s Tag Team titles with Nikki Cross.

Now, with so many memorable Alexa Bliss moments to choose from, let’s take a look at 10 pictures that sum up her journey from Performance Center recruit to multi-time WWE Women’s Champion.

#10 Alexa Bliss audition tape

Alexa Bliss had to send in an audition tape!

Before she received her WWE name, Alexa Bliss referred to herself as Baby Swag when she sent in an audition tape to apply to be a WWE Superstar in 2013.

She described herself as “fun, bubbly and flirty” and threatened to launch a “serious throwdown” on any opponents who got in her way.

The audition tape can be seen on Alexa Bliss’ 'Table for 3' episode with Lita and Trish Stratus on the WWE Network.

#9 Alexa Bliss’ first WWE attire

Alexa Bliss originally wrestled as a cheerleader

Alexa Bliss revealed in a WWE Then & Now video in 2019 that her attire in the picture above is a cheerleading outfit that she hoped would also be suitable as wrestling gear.

“It’s just what I knew. It wasn’t supposed to be like, ‘Oh, I’m coming out wearing cheerleading outfits because I’m a cheerleader.’ It was literally because I had no idea and no clue! Just very oblivious to everything.”

She wore the gear during her early babyface run in NXT between 2014-15, which saw her play a glitter fairy who blew glitter on her way to the ring.

