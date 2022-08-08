From The King of Kings to The Hounds of Justice - 10 most popular WWE entrance themes of all time

WWE provides entertainment in several forms, including wrestling matches, promos, dramatic twists, comedic segments and much more.

One of the most exciting parts of professional wrestling is the character development of on-screen superstars. And within WWE's format, an entrance theme is one of the most essential aspects of character development.

Over the years, several legends and modern-era superstars have had entrance themes that went on to define their respective careers. In this list, we'll take a look at 10 of the most popular, iconic, and legendary entrance themes to ever play in a WWE arena.

Before we begin, however, here are some honorable mentions that just barely missed the cut:

Ric Flair - "Dawn"

Randy Orton - "Voices"

Hulk Hogan - "Real American"

The Miz - "I Came To Play"

Jeff Hardy - "No More Words"

The Rock - "Electrifying"

Chris Jericho - "Break The Walls Down"

While the majority of these songs belong to legends, we've included some songs from current superstars as well for newer WWE fans. This list is completely relative, so let us know what's on your list in the comments section down below.

#10 in our list of most popular WWE entrance themes of all time: Shinsuke Nakamura - The Rising Sun

Shinsuke Nakamura created an instant buzz among the fans when he debuted in NXT. One of the most amazing parts of his character was his entrance theme song.

Fans, as well as himself, would dance to the beats of the song, creating a wild atmosphere. The song is one of CFO$' best creations, receiving over 50 million views on YouTube.

To this date, fans (as well as SmackDown Commentator Pat McAfee) have accompanied Shinsuke Nakamura in dancing to the entrance song.

#9. Shawn Michaels - Sexy Boy

The Heartbreak Kid's entrance was simply iconic

Shawn Michaels is one of the best all-around performers to ever step into a squared circle. Along with his outstanding in-ring skills, his theme song has received praise throughout his career.

The Heartbreak Kid is among the legends who have sung their entrance song to give it an incredibly personal feel. His gimmick was perfectly described by his entrance theme, to say the least.

The entrance itself was iconic. Michaels was accompanied by a thrilling pyro display as he kneeled for his signature pose. The song remained relevant for most of his career without becoming stale - that's enough to describe the greatness of the song.

#8. The Shield - Special Op

The Hounds of Justice entered in style

The Shield, a faction comprised of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, changed the landscape of WWE when it first arrived on the scene.

The trio would target and assault superstars, and the entrance song was perfect to describe their aura. Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose voiced the start of the song, describing the acrostic of "Shield" in phonetic words.

Composed by Jim Johnston, "Sierra Hotel India Echo Lima Delta" became a signal for WWE Superstars to run for it as fans erupted into cheers. Roman Reigns later adapted an altered version of the song as his entrance theme, keeping the legacy alive for a few more years.

#7. Rey Mysterio - Booyaka 619

A perfect song for The Ultimate Underdog!

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular and beloved stars to ever appear in WWE. He is so iconic at this point that some newer viewers consider every masked wrestler to be Rey Mysterio.

One of the most polarizing factors of his career is his theme song. Composed by P.O.D., the song truly defines his energetic persona. The Ultimate Underdog famously accompanied the band at WrestleMania 22 in grand fashion, a moment remembered by all of his fans.

To this date, he uses the same song as and performs alongside his real-life son and fellow WWE Superstar, Dominik Mysterio.

#6. Sasha Banks - Sky's the Limit

Does Sasha Banks have the best-written entrance song among all WWE Women?

Sasha Banks has been a top star since her early days in NXT. She has proved her worth as The Legit Boss, winning multiple Women's Championships over the last few years.

Her theme song, Sky's The Limit, is undoubtedly among the most popular songs in professional wrestling history. It is also one of the best productions from CFO$' WWE tenure.

Although she has a newer version of the music now, both versions are highly appreciated by her fans.

#5. The Undertaker - Rest In Peace

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest personas ever created in WWE. Throughout his 30-year-long career, he has achieved a level no one else can touch.

His theme song has played a critical role in shaping his career. Jim Johnston's legendary music perfectly produced goosebumps each time The Deadman made his way to the ring.

The iconic tolling of the bell strikes fear in the heart of any opponent who hears it. For this reason and many others, the song will always be remembered as one of the company's greatest masterpieces.

#4. Edge - Metalingus

Edge's theme song is an emotion for his fans

Edge has always been a key player in WWE, having won more than 30 titles throughout his career. He is considered one of the finest performers to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.

The Ultimate Opportunist's entrance theme song is legendary, to say the least. The song is a remixed version of "Metalingus" from Alter Bridge. The words "You think you know me" added at the start send chills throughout the crowd, never failing to receive a great reaction.

The best reaction the song got was at Royal Rumble 2020 when The Rated R Superstar made his return to the ring after nine long years away.

#3. Triple H - The Game

The King of Kings always has the grandest entrance at WrestleMania

The new head of creative for WWE, Triple H, is an absolute legend in the business. He has been around for decades and is entertaining the fans to this day with his creative skills.

He's famously called "The Game", and that's exactly the name of his entrance song. From the name to the lyrics and the galloping guitar riff - the track is definitive and as iconic as the man himself.

The song performed by Motörhead has become the identity of The King of Kings. It has been appreciated to the extent that Triple H used Motörhead's talents for his alternate theme song as well as the entrance song for Evolution.

The Cerebral Assasin's iconic entrance wouldn't be legendary without this song, to say the least.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin - I Won't Do What You Tell Me

The Texas Rattlesnake making his way to the ring

It's impossible to forget Stone Cold Steve Austin when we talk about the most popular things to ever exist in WWE. The Rattlesnake is arguably the most popular superstar in the history of the company.

His theme song, "I Won't Do What You Tell Me" by Jim Johnston, will always cause the audience to erupt. The sound of glass shattering always means someone's getting beaten down for sure.

Even 19 years after Stone Cold Steve Austin's retirement, fans were amazed to hear the song at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Kevin Owens in a no-holds-barred match.

The effect of the song has generated the loudest reactions in the history of the business, and will continue to do so in the future.

#1. John Cena - The Time Is Now

Orlando Mayorga @orlandoelks35 I’m so glad I grew up in the right era of the WWE. So sad that kids will never get to experience burning a CD and walking out to the John Cena theme song and then stfu’img your friend off a trampoline for the WWE championship (with the spinner) I’m so glad I grew up in the right era of the WWE. So sad that kids will never get to experience burning a CD and walking out to the John Cena theme song and then stfu’img your friend off a trampoline for the WWE championship (with the spinner)🐐 https://t.co/IcQ60uFpz0

John Cena might be the most beloved superstar to ever step into a squared circle. His consistent work has made him a global star and an inspiration to millions.

His song's popularity is hard to match in this generation. It checks every box - great lyrics, beat, and defining a character to the ideal extent. John Cena has rapped the song himself to add another layer of greatness.

The reason it ranks highest on this list is due to its prolific nature. Today's generation knows John Cena and his theme song even if they aren't hardcore WWE fans.

The usage of this song in memes has increased its popularity to the highest level possible. Whenever fans think about John Cena, this song will always come to mind.

What is your favorite WWE entrance theme song? Let us know in the comments section down below!

