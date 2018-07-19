10 Potential Opponents for AJ Styles at SummerSlam

Who will AJ Styles face at SummerSlam?

Following yet another triumphant WWE Title defense against ‘The Bulgarian Brute’ Rusev at this past Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, current WWE Champion AJ Styles is now in need of a brand new title challenger who is worthy enough of stepping up to the plate and challenge ‘The Phenomenal One’ for the prestigious championship in all of WWE at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Styles, who is currently in his second reign as WWE Champion, recently also surpassed the 250-day mark as World Champion and over the course of these past six and a half months, ‘The Phenomenal One’ has successfully defended his WWE Title against some of WWE’s most talented men in the form of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even against his arch-rival John Cena at Fastlane.

SmackDown General Manager Paige also announced on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live that the new No.1 contender for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship will apparently be confirmed on next week’s episode of SD Live and considering the current state of the SmackDown Live roster, there are several top names who could potentially have the opportunity of sharing the ring with ‘The Phenomenal One’ at The Biggest Event of The Summer.

With that being said, here are 10 top superstars whom AJ Styles could potentially face at SummerSlam:

#10 Randy Orton

Randy Orton will definitely look to win the WWE Title once again

After being sidelined due to an injury for the past several months, ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton returned to the WWE with a fresh new persona this past Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

And upon his return, Orton immediately cemented his place as the brand new heel on the blue brand of SmackDown Live as he attacked former WWE US Champion Jeff Hardy, following his title loss against Shinsuke Nakamura.

A heel Orton is definitely going to be a major threat to Styles’ WWE Championship and with Styles currently being portrayed as the top babyface of SmackDown Live, a one-on-one WWE Title match between the two men is certainly expected to play out in a very smooth manner.

Both Orton and Styles have previously shared the ring with each other on a few occasions, however, this time the roles have been reversed and with Randy Orton portraying the gimmick of a sadistic heel, we can certainly expect a solid WWE Title match between ‘The Viper’ and ‘The Phenomenal One’ and at SummerSlam.

