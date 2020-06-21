10 Rare backstage photos behind WWE's biggest moments you need to see

These 10 rare backstage pictures give us a behind-the-scenes look at WWE's greatest moments.

The pictures showcase WWE's storied history in a completely different light.

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and CM Punk

It has been around 4 decades since Vince McMahon bought off WWE from his father, and kicked off a journey to turn the promotion into the biggest wrestling company in the world. Today, WWE is a global media giant and the Superstars affiliated with the company are some of the most well-known and recognized people in the world.

No matter how long you have been watching WWE, there's always been a bunch of legendary moments that you remember watching on your TV and being amazed at what you just witnessed. Be it major title wins, retirement ceremonies or a 5-star classic, moments such as these become immortalized in fans' memories. In this slideshow, we will take a look at a bunch of rare backstage photos behind some of the biggest moments in WWE history.

#10 Roman Reigns sharing a moment with his family after winning the WWE World title at WrestleMania 32

The Reigns family

The above picture shows The Big Dog soaking it all in with his wife and daughter by his side, backstage at WrestleMania 32. Reigns and Triple H wrestled in the main event of the show and the bout ended with Roman picking up the victory and becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE had been pushing Reigns as a main event player for around two years at this point, but he was yet to have his crowning WrestleMania moment. It all changed on this night when Reigns walked out of WrestleMania with his head held high.

#9 Seth Rollins can't stop crying over Becky Lynch's history-making accomplishment

Advertisement

Rollins and Lynch backstage

After Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey and won the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history, her boyfriend Seth Rollins couldn't control his emotions and shed a tear or two over Lynch's victory.

This was certainly a big night for the couple, as Rollins had defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title in the opening match of the show.

1 / 5 NEXT