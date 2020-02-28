The Rock thanks R-Truth in rare backstage clip from latest WWE 24 special [Watch]

The Rock, The Miz, and Truth

WWE Superstar R-Truth has had quite an interesting pro-wrestling career so far. All of his highs and lows have been covered in detail in WWE Network's latest presentation. The documentary takes a look at R-Truth's career and is something that longtime fans of Truth shouldn't miss.

The WWE 24 special featured some rare, never-before-seen clips, one of which was from Survivor Series 2011. In the clip shown below, The Rock heaps praise on R-Truth and The Miz, and reminds them that he couldn't have done the return match without them, following their tag team match that also involved John Cena. Truth regarded this match as the biggest moment of his career.

To be in the same ring with The Rock and John Cena, sold out PPV... it was, that was reaching the mountain top.

The Rock praises Miz and Truth backstage at Survivor Series 2011 pic.twitter.com/E1zF4C0YM6 — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) February 28, 2020

Also read: R-Truth bursts into tears while reuniting with mentor who introduced him to wrestling [Video]

By the time Survivor Series 2011 came around, Truth and The Miz had cemented themselves as two of the biggest heels on the RAW roster. The duo took on Cena and The Rock at the PPV, in what was the latter's first WWE match in 7 years. His previous outing in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, where he teamed up with Mick Foley to take on Evolution.

Cena and The Rock defeated Truth and The Miz after a hard-fought contest to close the show. Soon after, The Miz turned on Truth and the association came to a bitter end.