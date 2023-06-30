10 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - New special hosted by popular figure, WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is almost here. The epic event will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock throughout the weekend alongside nine other full-length programs. Of course, some content has also been added to both platforms throughout the week.

Monday saw the typical upload of RAW Talk, but 10 classic episodes of WWF Superstars from 1996 were also added to the archives. Meanwhile, NXT featuring Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker was added on Tuesday.

Wednesday featured an archived episode of Monday Night RAW from last month, plus a new episode of The Bump. Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams were all guests on the program. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

While plenty of exciting content was added throughout the week, the aforementioned 10 weekend uploads would keep wrestling fans busy. This article will dive into every new video scheduled to arrive.

#10. La Previa & #9. The Bump will air to hype up WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Bayley on La Previa

Two shows will air in conjunction with WWE Money in the Bank 2023. One program will be used to preview the big event in London. Meanwhile, the other show will break down the events of the highly anticipated big Premium Live Event.

La Previa, a Spanish preview show, will be available at 10 AM EST on Saturday, July 1, just five hours before WWE Money in the Bank begins. Then a bonus episode of The Bump will stream on Sunday, July 2, also at 10 AM EST, to go over everything that will happen in the United Kingdom.

#8. The Ultimate Show will return

The Ultimate Show

A new edition of The Ultimate Show will be available on-demand on both platforms beginning at 10 AM EST on Saturday, July 1. Like much of the weekend programming, the show is centered around WWE Money in the Bank.

The Ultimate Money in the Bank 3 will see Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts fantasy book another exciting card. They are often joined by a fourth booker, and, on occasion, a special guest superstar could throw monkey wrenches into their imaginative plans.

#7. WWE Money in the Bank 2023 & #6. Money in the Bank Kickoff

The big show every wrestling fan is looking forward to is WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The weekend festivities are in honor of the big event, which will air live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023, at 3 PM EST.

Money in the Bank will feature two big-time multi-person Ladder Matches. Additionally, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will clash for the World Heavyweight Championship, a massive Bloodline Civil War tag team bout will occur, and a handful of other matches are booked.

In addition to the main card, a WWE MITB 2023 Kickoff show will stream on both platforms on Saturday, July 1. The show, set to feature Matt Camp, Peter Rosenberg, and either Megan Morant or Jackie Redmond, will start at 2 PM EST.

#5. A wXw Wrestling show will be added to the archives

A wXw Wrestling show will be added to the archives on Saturday, July 1. The program, which will arrive at noon, is titled wXw We Love Wrestling #45. It initially took place on May 13, 2023.

The night's main event saw wXw World Champion Shigehiro Irie battle Laurance Roman in a non-title bout. Other wXw stars appeared at the event, including Jurn Simmons, Baby Allison, Maggot, Tristan Archer, and Only Friends, among others.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows, will become available

Two shows that recently aired will be available on WWE Network and Peacock. These programs first aired on Hulu and FOX. Due to contractual obligations, they weren't made available on-demand for subscribers of either streaming platform until this weekend.

WWE Main Event from June 15, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, July 1. The opening match of the card saw Tegan Nox clash with Natalya. The main event featured Apollo Crews and Riddick Moss battling.

Friday Night SmackDown from June 2, 2023, will be available on-demand beginning Sunday, July 2. The main hook of the program was Roman Reigns' 1,000-Day Championship Celebration. A major betrayal took place, which shook the WWE Universe to its core.

#2. A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream

Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport

NXT Level Up will return with a new episode just one night before WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The show will stream on both platforms at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX on Friday, June 30. As usual, the show won't be available on-demand for Peacock users for two weeks after streaming.

Two big-time bouts have been announced for the latest edition of NXT Level Up, as opposed to the typical three. The main event will see Level Up regular Myles Borne take on Joe Coffey. Meanwhile, the recently returned Blair Davenport will fight Kelani Jordan earlier in the show.

#1. This Is Awesome will air

This Is Awesome graphic

A new episode of WWE This Is Awesome will be added to the archives this weekend. The show will become available at 10 AM EST on Friday, June 30, 2023. This program comes just one day before WWE Money in the Bank.

This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Money Moments is the title of the upcoming episode. It will highlight the greatest WWE Money in the Bank moments, likely covering both the Premium Live Event and the MITB Ladder Match. It could also potentially cover some of the more epic cash-ins.

