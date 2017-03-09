10 Superstars most likely to turn face/heel after WrestleMania

Brace yourselves, the turns are coming.

by Harry Kettle

Who will change their ways after WrestleMania?

When it comes to character alignments in wrestling, some wrestlers are much more suited to one rather than the other. It's not a bad thing, it just means that if a Superstar's persona were to get incredibly stale then they'd be in a bit of a pickle when it comes to reinventing themselves. But then again, if they're so good at being one rather than the other then they shouldn't have a problem, right?

Alas, we digress. With WrestleMania coming up once again it's almost time to turn the page into a new year for WWE, with The Showcase of the Immortals being the equivalent of their season finale. As such, we should start analysing which Superstars we believe are most likely to either turn to the dark side or finally see the light and completely turn their character upside down.

We aren't saying that all of these guys and girls are completely stale, and some of them are actually doing some great work - but pulling the rug out from underneath the fans is one of the most effective tools you can have in professional wrestling. Obviously, you don't want to do them all at once, but gradually the 10 competitors on this list should be changing their ways relatively soon.

With that in mind, here are 10 Superstars most likely to turn face/heel after WrestleMania.

#10 Roman Reigns (heel)

Just look at that beard

Alright, alright - this one is unbelievably obvious but it needs to happen and it needs to happen sooner rather than later. Obviously, we'd prefer for the turn to take place on the night of or before WrestleMania 33, but if we have to wait until the night after then so be it. Roman Reigns has been stale for a long time, and the guy is in need of a big change.

Turning against The Undertaker would be the smartest possible thing for WWE to do with Reigns because there's just no way in hell that people are going to boo the Deadman. Sure they've tried to do it recently, most notably when he faced Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2015 - but it's never going to happen so they may as well steer into the skid and get Roman over as a bad guy instantly.

