Wrestlemania 33: 10 stars most likely to return/debut on the Raw & SmackDown after Wrestlemania

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Nakamura’s main roster debut is long overdue

Ah, the Raw after WrestleMania. The night where all of the international fans that are heading to the showcase of the immortals stick around and initiate some of the funniest chants and moments of the year. As a result of this, WWE tends to put a lot more effort into this edition of Monday Night Raw as opposed to what they produce throughout the rest of the year.

But now, there's a new kid on the block as there will also be a SmackDown Live that takes place just two nights after WrestleMania. It's an exciting prospect to say the least, however, the blue brand will be hoping that the fans haven't worn themselves out the night prior. That probably won't happen, though - especially when you consider how popular the show has been since the brand split.

As we all know, the one thing that we're anticipating more than anything else is a string of returns or debuts. It happens every year and has almost become part of the WrestleMania tradition at this point. With so many potential options on the table, we've decided to dwindle it down as best as we can tom the ones that we believe are the most realistic.

So with that being said, here are 10 stars most likely to return/debut on the Raw & SD after WrestleMania.