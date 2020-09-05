10 Superstars with the most WWE Shop merchandise right now

The biggest off-screen WWE story of the last week has revolved around Brock Lesnar and his status with the company.

News emerged shortly after the Payback 2020 pay-per-view that Lesnar’s merchandise had been removed from WWE Shop, even though he had 11 items for sale on the online store just a few days earlier.

It was first reported by PW Insider’s Mike Johnson that The Beast’s contract expired earlier this year after he was unable to agree a new deal with WWE, but that does not necessarily mean that he will not return at some stage in the future.

Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy mentioned the week’s biggest talking point in an interview with AEW’s Chris Jericho, who gave his opinion that Lesnar is not really a free agent and that he is destined to appear in WWE again.

After glancing through WWE Shop to find that Lesnar's merchandise was nowhere to be found, it was interesting to notice that several legends have more items than many of the current Superstars that appear on television.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 10 Superstars who have the most merchandise on WWE Shop right now.

Number of items on WWE Shop correct as of September 4, 2020.

#10 Asuka has 60 items on WWE Shop

Asuka's merchandise

Asuka has become one of WWE’s most marketable Superstars since moving from NXT to the main roster in October 2017.

Not only are some of her legendary masks available to buy, but her fans can also purchase a variety of Asuka shirts, jackets and pictures.

The picture on the right was released shortly after The Empress of Tomorrow defeated five other women to win the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match at WWE’s headquarters.

#9 Triple H has 62 items on WWE Shop

Triple H's merchandise

Triple H is one of four part-time or retired WWE Superstars who appear in this list, which is hardly surprising when you take into account that WWE Shop also contains retro merchandise and other memorabilia (the picture on the left, for example) based on legendary matches.

The WWE Championship in the picture on the right is for sale at $499.99, making it the most expensive Triple H item on the online store.

The title was released earlier in 2020 to celebrate 25 years of The Game in WWE.