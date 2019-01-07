×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

10 Surprise Returns We Could See at Royal Rumble 

Dean Stalham
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.95K   //    07 Jan 2019, 22:10 IST

Image result for royal rumble sportskeeda

The Royal Rumble is one of the pay-per-views that the WWE Universe looks forward to the most and we are almost at the 2019 edition of the event. In this match, 30 of the greatest superstars in all of WWE compete in an over the top rope battle royale match with the winner going to WrestleMania to challenge the champion of their choosing.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news

The Rumble match has had some huge surprises over the years be it the debut of AJ Styles or the shockingly early return of John Cena, you can be sure there will be some huge pops in the arena no matter what the creative team draws up. In this list, we look at the potential surprises that could occur when the buzzer rings and the next superstar makes their way to the ring in both the women and men's matchups.

I will not be including any of the surprise entrants from the women's Rumble last year as these would not really be a surprise!

#10 Jason Jordan

Image result for jason jordan sportskeeda

The story-line son of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been on the injured list for the best part of 2018 but many reports have alluded that he may soon be cleared to compete.

Although he did not set the world on fire in his first year as a soloist, there is no doubting Jordan's ability in the ring. When his music hits expect him to hit the ring with animosity, suplexing every superstar in site much like his 'daddy' did before him.

This might not be the most exciting return that creative could hit us with but it is a safe bet. Perhaps he could enter close to Chad Gable and American Alpha could reunite. Let's face it, they should not have parted ways in the first place.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Batista Jason Jordan Return
Dean Stalham
ANALYST
10 WWE Surprise Royal Rumble Entries We Would Love To See
RELATED STORY
5 surprise Royal Rumble entrants we would love to see
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Legends Who Could Be Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: Possible surprise entrants for Men's Royal...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Royal Rumble Could Turn WrestleMania Into A...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking returns that may happen at the 2019 Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
5 Best No. 8 Entries in the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could be surprise entrants in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Things That Must Happen at Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us