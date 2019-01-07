10 Surprise Returns We Could See at Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the pay-per-views that the WWE Universe looks forward to the most and we are almost at the 2019 edition of the event. In this match, 30 of the greatest superstars in all of WWE compete in an over the top rope battle royale match with the winner going to WrestleMania to challenge the champion of their choosing.

The Rumble match has had some huge surprises over the years be it the debut of AJ Styles or the shockingly early return of John Cena, you can be sure there will be some huge pops in the arena no matter what the creative team draws up. In this list, we look at the potential surprises that could occur when the buzzer rings and the next superstar makes their way to the ring in both the women and men's matchups.

I will not be including any of the surprise entrants from the women's Rumble last year as these would not really be a surprise!

#10 Jason Jordan

The story-line son of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been on the injured list for the best part of 2018 but many reports have alluded that he may soon be cleared to compete.

Although he did not set the world on fire in his first year as a soloist, there is no doubting Jordan's ability in the ring. When his music hits expect him to hit the ring with animosity, suplexing every superstar in site much like his 'daddy' did before him.

This might not be the most exciting return that creative could hit us with but it is a safe bet. Perhaps he could enter close to Chad Gable and American Alpha could reunite. Let's face it, they should not have parted ways in the first place.

