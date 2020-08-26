10 Things we learned from WWE Network's "WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On"

WWE Network has built a reputation for delivering amazing original shows and documentaries in the last few years. WWE recently released a new edition of the WWE 24 series titled "WrestleMania: The Show must go on".

The episode focused on the happenings before and at WrestleMania 36, arguably the most unique edition of the Show of Shows. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to hold its shows at the Performance Center without any crowd. While there were concerns over WWE canceling WrestleMania altogether, they went ahead with it and delivered a solid show.

So much was revealed during this fantastic documentary. Let's take a look at ten things we learned from it.

#10 Triple H's address to the WWE family

The episode started with a chaotic shot of the Performance Center. Triple H was standing in the middle of the ring and he addressed everyone about the situation. Being a true leader that he is, he reminded everyone of how this is a part of what they do.

"This is WWE. We have been doing this for generations, and we will continue to."

Triple H revealed that he had a talk with Vince McMahon recently about "what if" and only 24 hours later, it turned into reality as WWE was forced to shut everything down and move their production to the Performance Center. We then saw how the crew changed what looked like a warehouse to the amazing set of WrestleMania 36, within a few days.

#9 What Superstars thought about WrestleMania at PC

The biggest concern in circumstances like these is how the Superstars react to it. WrestleMania this year was way different as it lacked the biggest component - the WWE Universe. WWE Superstars thrive off the energy of the fans, and without them, WrestleMania did feel very different.

But the morale of the Superstars was very high even after all the mishaps. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens mentioned how it felt just as big to him. Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley also said:

"It's still WrestleMania. And it's still a huge deal."

It was the Superstars who made sure people have something to watch on their TV and are entertained during these hard times when everything seems to be falling apart. WWE's dedication to continue entertaining the fans is truly commendable.