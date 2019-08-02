10 Things Paul Heyman may have planned for SummerSlam

Paul Heyman has creative power in WWE again. What might he have in mind for SummerSlam?

When news broke that WWE had hired Paul Heyman for the role of Executive Director over Monday Night RAW, it created a fair bit of intrigue for wrestling fans. Heyman was not only the evil genius behind ECW, but over saw a period of SmackDown creative that is generally remembered as one of the best of the original brand split era.

It isn’t clear how much creative autonomy Heyman has and it’s far too soon to call this run a ccess or failure. Heyman may well face one of his first tests, though, at SummerSlam.

With Heyman and Eric Bischoff reportedly operating right under Vince McMahon, we could see each of their fingerprints on the biggest show of the summer in less than two weeks. If Heyman does have significant influence, how might it show up in Toronto? This article takes a look at ten different possibilities that could come to fruition at SummerSlam.

#10 A breakout moment for Kevin Owens

Paul Heyman has backed Kevin Owens for quite some time.

At SummerSlam, Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon revisit a feud that many fans that was well played out from 2017 into 2018. Except, with McMahon now playing his arrogant heel persona, and Owens reinvented as a face, the story feels fresh.

Paul Heyman spent years championing Owens as a top face, claiming in multiple shoot interviews that the big money was in KO playing a Dusty Rhodes-esque character who could talk people into the building.

That’s not to say that Heyman is responsible for Owens’ character renaissance. His new direction got underway before Heyman rose to power, besides which Owens has been based on SmackDown, whereas Heyman oversees RAW.

As the lines between the Raw and SmackDown brands increasingly blur, though, Heyman’s fingerprints may well be on a career defining moment—in victory or in defeat—for KO. Owens may well be on a path to surpass Seth Rollins, or even Roman Reigns as the top face in the company.

