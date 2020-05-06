The Revolt opened up about a number of topics including a recent gimmick change idea pitched by Vince McMahon

The Revolt, who were formerly known as The Revival in WWE, were recently guests on Talk Is Jericho. They opened up about a number of aspects during the interview. This included what the future may hold for them, what convinced them to turn WWE's lucrative contract offer down as well as their reasons for wanting to leave.

#10 The Revival's reaction to recently pitched gimmick by Vince McMahon

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

Photos recently leaked online of Vince McMahon's new gimmick idea for The Revival. Dax and Cash revealed their reaction to the gimmick when Vince McMahon told them about it.

Here's what Harwood had to say:

He presented us with three characters that were less than flattering to us. It wasn't what I felt that we could represent or should represent. And, I don't know too many guys who, if they had any kind of self-worth of if they had any kind of...if they believed in themselves as characters, as people if they would have taken that opportunity and we just said no.

Wheeler said that the photos that leaked online were 100% legitimate. Wheeler added the following about his reaction:

We sat down and Vince hands us these. I'll put my hand on the Bible, and tell you right now, I laughed out loud in front of everybody. It was me and David, Vince, Bruce Prichard, and Corino. They were all serious, they told us why they thought that would be a good idea.

#9 WWE higher-ups didn't believe that they actually wanted to be released

BREAKING: Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/PjAOuiHoxs — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2020

The Revival went of to speak about when they first asked for their release early last year. They said that when they first asked for it, WWE may not have believed that they actually wanted to leave and were "bluffing".

Dax, while speaking of the issue, said that WWE didn’t believe they really wanted to go. They then informed us that from the moment they asked for their release, it took WWE 15 months to finally grant it.