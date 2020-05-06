Bret Hart

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho welcomed The Revolt on the latest edition of his podcast, Talk Is Jericho. Formerly known as The Revival, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood shared a bunch of tidbits surrounding their WWE release and also talked about what they had in store for the fans going forward.

Dax Harwood, formerly known as Scott Dawson in WWE, revealed that when The Revival got their release, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart sent him a text, stating that he was proud of the two.

The day that we were granted our release, that day, I got a text message from Bret Hart. He told me how proud he was of us. He asked me to send it to Daniel (Cash), which I did. He told me how proud he was that we stood up for ourselves, and stood up for what we believed in, because it would have been so easy to sit back and collect the money. And when he sent the text, I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt, that we had done the right thing.

WWE Hall of Famer's mentor-student relationship with Wheeler and Harwood

It's no secret that both Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are longtime Bret Hart fans, and have tons of respect for the WWE Hall of Famer. The duo has been pretty vocal about the same on social media, over the years. Harwood further stated that The Hitman is the king of standing up for oneself, referring to the incidents surrounding his 1997 WWE exit and that Bret Hart taking out five minutes of his day to send him a message meant a lot to him.