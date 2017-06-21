10 things we want to see over SummerSlam weekend

Buckle up, summer is coming.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle

WWE is on the fast track to Brooklyn

Come one, come all as WWE prepares to showcase their finest talent at the biggest party of the summer – SummerSlam. Of course, we all know that the second biggest pay per view of the year doesn’t always deliver, and over the course of the last few years, there have been a few errors in the system so to speak. Yes, we’re looking at you 2016 main event.

But never fear because this time round we’re here to run down all of the things we want to see in Brooklyn – bur we aren’t overly optimistic. The whole weekend will include Takeover: Brooklyn III and Raw/SmackDown, obviously in addition to SummerSlam itself, meaning that there will be a lot of wrestling to get through for the WWE Universe come the end of August.

While that may be considered a bad thing to some, others will see it as a big opportunity for WWE to create some fascinating storylines heading into the back half of 2017. Either way, you just know that we’re going to see some incredible moments throughout the weekend, if only from the juggernaut that is NXT.

So with all of that being said, here are 10 things we want to see over SummerSlam weekend.

#1 The fall of Asuka

Will Asuka fall?

The Japanese sensation that is Asuka has been running through the competition in WWE for quite some time now. Whether it’s Nikki Cross, Bayley or even Nia Jax, the Women’s Champion has been able to remain undefeated throughout her tenure in WWE. Now, in addition to her overwhelming success, she has a heel persona to protect.

Many fans are anticipating her eventual arrival on the main roster, and we think that SummerSlam weekend would be the perfect time for it to all come to fruition. We’d love for the person who finally defeats Asuka to be Ember Moon, as there was certainly an aura of controversy surrounding their match back at Takeover: Orlando.

