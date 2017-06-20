5 Questions from WWE Money in the Bank 2017 that most need answering

Not a great night for the WWE. Here are 5 questions that need answering from Money in the Bank 2017.

by Daniel Crump
20 Jun 2017

Let’s forget this show happened.

Money in the Bank 2017 ought to go down as one of the worst PPVs of all time. At best, this was just a throwaway show that will soon fizzle out in people’s memories, at worst this was an awful cocktail of fan trolling and unnecessary disappointment that will hurt the company significantly going forward.

Considering the entire IWC is busy talking about New Japan at the moment, the WWE need to be putting out much better shows than this. To find out where things went wrong, here are five questions from the show that most need answering:

#1 Was this the worst ending to a match the WWE have ever done?

Booking at its very worst.

The controversy surrounding Money in the Bank 2017 reached its peak at the conclusion of the first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match itself. There are a number of legitimate reasons why fans reacted badly to this, but perhaps the signature objection was the underlying sexism of it all.

To think, Shane McMahon made such a big deal when he announced SmackDown Live would be putting together a monumental spectacle of a match as its way of further cementing WWE women’s wrestling. Instead of finishing the match with the image of a woman clutching the briefcase on top of the ladder, we instead saw a man drop the briefcase down to Carmella while the commentators and audience paused in awkward silence.

There are some who will argue that this was a great way to build heat on Carmella if indeed she is due to win the Smackdown Women’s Champion at some point in the near future.The trouble is, this moment cannot now be reversed.

When Randy Orton cashed in on Daniel Bryan at Summerslam 2013, for example, the heat that Randy built for himself was effective because we knew that at some point, Bryan was going to have his revenge.There is no real possibility of any of the women getting their revenge here because it was not just a title opportunity that was taken away from them, it was the chance to be a part of history, and now that history is ruined forever.

The WWE have been responsible for some pretty awful things over the years, and maybe, on reflection, there are worst endings to matches or storylines we can name, but the way this contest ended felt particularly offensive, not just to the female roster, but to wrestling fans in general. They should hang their heads in shame.