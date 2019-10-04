5 Things that should happen in WWE before the end of 2019

The Fiend and The Undertaker will be a spectacle

WWE has not failed to produce quality content in 2019, which will go down as a year of change in professional wrestling. The company added several new elements to its overall storytelling. The King of the Ring tournament returned after four years, and the WWE also added the Wild Card Rule to allow its wrestlers to switch from one brand to another.

The year's incredible journey also saw SmackDown Live sign a record-shattering TV deal with FOX. NXT also secured a TV deal with the USA Network, and WWE seems set to once again dominate professional wrestling.

Still, despite its recent successes, the company has a long road ahead. AEW Dynamite debuted to an incredible amount of fanfare, and the independent circuit is only growing stronger each day. Fan expectations are at an all time high, only make things more challenging for the company in the weeks and months ahead.

2019 will soon come to an end. WWE will then move to the Royal Rumble and the Road to WrestleMania. Here are 5 things that should happen before 2019 comes to a close.

#5 Closure for Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has not been booked in a consistent fashion over 2019. KO has had altercations with authority and bouts against Shane McMahon, which have grown monotonous. Whenever it felt like Kevin Owens was missing screen time or wasn't in the picture, the company simply decided to pit him against authority. The storyline inevitably grew tiresome.

Kevin Owens has been mishandled much of his career. He has been destroyed by Braun Strowman and Goldberg. Owens could not get away from his pairing with Sami Zayn, either as partners or rivals. Then there was the forgettable temporary stint with The New Day. All these things happened amidst injuries and hiatus. Owens further failed to make an impact during the King of the Ring tournament and instead reignited his rivalry with Shane McMahon.

Owens faces Shane McMahon on the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. One can only hope that it's the last time the WWE uses Kevin Owens in the same stale storyline and that the closing of his feud with Shane McMahon is a sign of bigger and better things to come.

