Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 things you did not know about Brock Lesnar

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
990   //    19 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST

UFC 200 - Weigh-in
UFC 200 - Weigh-in

Brock Lesnar is a legend in the world of professional wrestling and WWE. He is a living manifestation of strength and determination. The farm-loving South Dakota native has many awards to his name, both in UFC and WWE. He is a private person and does not like public glare.

Here are 10 facts which you probably did not know about him:

#1. Nicknames

Brock Lesnar’s popular nickname in WWE is “The Beast Incarnate.” He is a 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds in weight which makes his nickname apt for him. His other nicknames are “The Conqueror,” “The Next Big Thing,” “The One in 22-1,” and “The Night Mayor of Suplex City.”

When he was a kid, one of his friends called him "Broccoli". “I used to call him Broccoli.’” Lesnar’s childhood friend, Justin Gaikowski, said in an interview.

#2. Political opinion

Lesnar is highly secretive but has never shied away from voicing his political opinion. He is a conservative and supporter of the Republican Party. Lesnar has been critical of the Canadian healthcare system when he was battling diverticulitis. He has strong views about President Barack Obama and Obamacare.

#3. Defeated Akebono

Akebono is one of the heaviest and tallest sumo wrestlers ever. He defeated Big Show in WrestleMania 21. Lesnar and Akebono fought a year after WrestleMania 21 on 19th March 2006 in which Lesnar emerged victorious against the 500-pound man.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Brock Lesnar Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
10 things you did not know about Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
10 Things you didn't know about Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Bet you didn't know these 10 things about Brock Lesnar!
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers you did not know are close to Brock Lesnar in...
RELATED STORY
5 facts you didn’t know about Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Kelly Kelly
RELATED STORY
Five Brock Lesnar Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you might not know about AJ Styles
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar returns at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us