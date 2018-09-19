10 things you did not know about Brock Lesnar

UFC 200 - Weigh-in

Brock Lesnar is a legend in the world of professional wrestling and WWE. He is a living manifestation of strength and determination. The farm-loving South Dakota native has many awards to his name, both in UFC and WWE. He is a private person and does not like public glare.

Here are 10 facts which you probably did not know about him:

#1. Nicknames

Brock Lesnar’s popular nickname in WWE is “The Beast Incarnate.” He is a 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds in weight which makes his nickname apt for him. His other nicknames are “The Conqueror,” “The Next Big Thing,” “The One in 22-1,” and “The Night Mayor of Suplex City.”

When he was a kid, one of his friends called him "Broccoli". “I used to call him Broccoli.’” Lesnar’s childhood friend, Justin Gaikowski, said in an interview.

#2. Political opinion

Lesnar is highly secretive but has never shied away from voicing his political opinion. He is a conservative and supporter of the Republican Party. Lesnar has been critical of the Canadian healthcare system when he was battling diverticulitis. He has strong views about President Barack Obama and Obamacare.

#3. Defeated Akebono

Akebono is one of the heaviest and tallest sumo wrestlers ever. He defeated Big Show in WrestleMania 21. Lesnar and Akebono fought a year after WrestleMania 21 on 19th March 2006 in which Lesnar emerged victorious against the 500-pound man.

