10-time champ to win MITB and dethrone Cody Rhodes & more- 4 ways Brock Lesnar could return to WWE 

WWE had seemingly distanced itself from Brock Lesnar in the immediate aftermath of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. However, a recent report has revealed that the company has lifted the ban on his name. The Best Incarnate was mentioned by Michael Cole at the King and Queen of Ring tournament.

Meanwhile, there have been murmurs of the company having Lesnar return shortly. What does the creative team have in store for Lesnar following his comeback?

The following piece will explore four potential ways The Beast could make his return to WWE TV:

#4. Brock Lesnar returns to confront Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar was involved in a high-voltage feud against Bobby Lashley last year, which came to an abrupt end at Elimination Chamber 2023. The event saw The All Mighty pick up a win via disqualification due to Lesnar's low blow.

Given how things ended, plus how successful the rivalry was from a commercial viewpoint, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE revisited it. While Lashley is currently injured, he is expected to return very soon. Once that happens, the creative team could have The Beast return to confront Lashley, leading to a potential blockbuster encounter.

#3. The Beast vs. The Ring General

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther was one of the biggest matches rumored for WrestleMania 40. The company, however, had to cancel their original plans. Nonetheless, with Lesnar rumored to return shortly, the company could finally pull the trigger on the dream match.

Gunther is likely to lock horns with Randy Orton in a rematch at Clash at the Castle 2024. The company could have Brock return after The Ring General's match to confront him, laying down the breadcrumbs for a feud in the process.

#2. Lesnar could put over Bron Breakker

Brock Lesnar is in the twilight of his career, and there's only so much left in him. Hence, the company could give him the role of putting over young talents, something John Cena has been doing for the last few years.

If that is indeed the case, Bron Breakker could be one such name who would benefit a lot from getting over Lesnar. He has been the talk of the town ever since he made his RAW debut last week. The monster heel decimated his opponent, Kale Dixon, leading to a win via referee stoppage. Following that, he attacked Ricochet backstage.

Bron Breakker's dominant showing has resulted in fans comparing him with Brock Lesnar. Given how strongly he has been booked, there's no denying that WWE is seeing him as a future main eventer, and the company could potentially establish him as a real deal at the expense of Brock Lesnar.

#1. One last title run in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant champions in the history of WWE, and the ten-time champion (seven-time WWE Champion and three-time Universal Champion) could eye one last title run following his potential comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

Given Lesnar's home country, Canada is set to host this year's Money in the Bank, there have been murmurs of The Beast returning at the spectacle. Brock could potentially return as a surprise entry in the Men's MITB Ladder Match and win the coveted briefcase.

If that does happen, Lesnar could go on to successfully cash in the contract and dethrone Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

