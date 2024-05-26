Major Brock Lesnar WWE update - Reports

There has been an update on Brock Lesnar's status with WWE. The Beast Incarnate has not wrestled a match since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Paul Heyman referenced Brock Lesnar during his Hall of Fame speech during WrestleMania XL weekend, and his name was brought up once again last night during the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

After multiple references to Lesnar, Ringside News reached out to a backstage source and got some information on the matter. The publication has claimed that Brock Lesnar's name is likely no longer banned from being used on WWE television.

"Heyman mentioned him [Brock Lesnar] several times during his Hall of Fame speech and I think the ban on his name was lifted from that." [H/T Ringside News]

Brock Lesnar has not appeared for the company since he was seemingly referenced in former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Bill Apter compares 26-year-old WWE star to Brock Lesnar

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently compared Bron Breakker to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Bron Breakker demolished a wrestler named Kale Dixon on last Monday's edition of RAW and sent him home in an ambulance. The former NXT Champion is very frustrated with red brand's GM Adam Pearce for not booking him in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Apter hilariously stated that Breakker is like if Goldberg and Lesnar got married and had a child who became a professional wrestler.

"Bron Breakker is….If Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had a baby, that would be him. He’s a combination of both of them. If they got married and had a kid, that’s who it would be."

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 and the two stars shook hands after the match. It was later revealed that the handshake was an unplanned moment.

The 46-year-old was reportedly supposed to appear in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match but the plans never came to fruition. Bron Breakker replaced Lesnar in the match and was eliminated by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. Only time will tell if Lesnar gets the opportunity to return to WWE television in the future.

