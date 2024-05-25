Brock Lesnar mentioned during Gunther match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Brock Lesnar was recently mentioned at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This happened during Gunther's match against Randy Orton, where The Ring General was ultimately crowned King of the Ring 2024. As for Lesnar, he was last seen at 2023 SummerSlam.

Triple H gave an update regarding The Beast Incarnate's status in the Stamford-based promotion last month. He explained the latter's absence simply as "being Brock" at home. Lesnar is known for taking long breaks in his career. But this time things are a little different. Unfortunately for the ex-UFC mauler, he is allegedly involved in Vince McMahon's lawsuit. So naturally, his on-screen return is up in the air as of this writing.

Nevertheless, Michael Cole mentioned Brock Lesnar by name, as the sole superstar to become King of the Ring in 2002 and as a result, received a WWE Championship shot against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at SummerSlam that year. The Beast Incarnate won his first world title at the event, making him the youngest wrestler to hold the oldest belt in the company's history.

Gunther's victory over The Legend Killer guarantees a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship later this year at WWE SummerSlam.

The Ring General has reiterated over the last few months that he wishes to step into the ring and lock horns with Brock Lesnar. He recently disclosed that he is still open to the blockbuster showdown.

