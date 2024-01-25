10-time champion to make blockbuster comeback at Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing potential WWE teaser

On January 27th, WWE will host the much-awaited Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Given the promotion's last PLE was a massive success, the WWE Universe has plenty of expectations from the Rumble. Many fans look forward to the returns and debuts of several superstars during the 30-man Rumble match.

While the Royal Rumble match has always delivered big time and has been a home for returns, there is a chance fans could see 10-time champion Batista return to WWE at the event. The Hollywood star has also won the Rumble twice, and this will give him an advantage if he competes in the 30-man competition.

A Royal Rumble winner in 2005 and 2014, Batista could very well make his return at the upcoming PLE. The reason behind his return can be attributed to WWE uploading a video of him in which he was seen panicking before taking part in the Rumble match.

This video uploaded by the promotion was from 2014, the year Batista won the Rumble. The timing of WWE uploading this video could be a hint that The Animal might be on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion. Also, given Batista is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, this could be the perfect time to return.

Batista's 2005 Royal Rumble win witnessed a major botch

When Batista won the Royal Rumble in 2005, it led to a major wave of excitement in WWE. However, moments before he could officially win the competition, he was involved in a major botch, which is still talked about. At the 2005 Rumble match, Batista and John Cena were the last two competitors present in the ring.

After a fierce battle that witnessed both men do their best to eliminate the other, Batista lifted Cena to deliver a Batista Bomb. However, the 55-year-old lost balance, which led to him and Cena falling out of the ring at the same time. This led to massive confusion about who the winner of the competition was.

While the referees present had divided opinions about who won the Rumble, Vince McMahon had to come out and sort the matter. The then-WWE Chairman was seen furiously storming toward the ring, and things took a bad turn for him as he tore his quads when entering the ring, due to which he couldn't stand.

Regardless, McMahon's professionalism did not allow the injury to hamper the botch further. He announced that the match would be restarted. After this announcement, Batista and John Cena again had a fierce battle, ending with The Animal eliminating Big Match John to win the Royal Rumble in 2005.

