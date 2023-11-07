10-time champion to make WWE return following Giulia's potential signing? Analyzing the possibility

Currently, rumors suggest that NJPW star Giulia could be on her way to WWE. As per several reports, the Stamford-based promotion has a keen interest in the 29-year-old. Reports also state the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion might be at the Performance Center sometime this month.

Even though nothing is confirmed yet, the reports of Giulia's possible move to WWE have excited fans. Many in the WWE Universe have also been discussing various opponents for the NJPW star. While that is natural to do, the 29-year-old's potential signing could also bring about the return of a former WWE star.

The star in question is Mercedes Mone. Popularly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Mone is a 10-time champion in the promotion. However, after certain creative differences, Mone pursued a career in Japan. The 31-year-old is currently out due to an injury she suffered earlier this year at NJPW Resurgence.

Hence, given Sasha Banks does not have a timeline set for her return to Japan's premier wrestling promotion, WWE could try to recruit Banks. While it would be interesting to see Sasha return to the Stamford-based promotion, it would be even better to see her face some of her old rivals.

Who is Giulia? Meet PWI's second-ranked female wrestler

Despite never wrestling for WWE in her life, Giulia has managed to make quite a name for herself. The 29-year-old is of Italian-Japanese descent and was born in London, England. After making her professional wrestling debut in 2017, there was no turning back for her.

Giulia has wrestled for several promotions thus far. She began her career at Ice Ribbon, where she won the Rookie of the Year award along with winning the promotion's tag team titles. After her stint with Ice Ribbon ended, the 29-year-old wrestled on the independent scene before signing with Stardom.

At World Wonder Ring Stardom, she experienced massive popularity. Currently reigning as the promotion's Artist of Stardom Champion, she has also won several other accolades in the promotion. The WWRS star's performances led her to secure a spot in NJPW, where she holds the Strong Women's Championship.

Hence, given everything she has achieved, it was only natural for PWI to rank Giulia in the #2 position on its annual list of top female wrestlers. The NJPW Champion is only behind Rhea Ripley in this prestigious list, and if she joins WWE, she might be able to beat Ripley and become No. 1 next year.

