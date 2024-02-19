10-time champion to quit WWE RAW after losing major match this week? Exploring potential storyline for WrestleMania XL

WWE RAW and SmackDown are witnessing several storylines as the promotion is approaching WrestleMania 40. While The Show of Shows already has two matches booked, the Stamford-based promotion will want to book many more matchups for 'Mania.

Hence, on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, the promotion could book an angle that can lead to an interesting match at WrestleMania 40. This week, Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Given many want Jey to win a singles title, he will be the favorite.

However, WWE could book Jimmy Uso to interfere in the match and cost Jey Uso his opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship. This potential angle could force Jey to quit RAW and move to SmackDown to pursue a feud against Jimmy, leading to a match at WrestleMania 40.

While the angle might be speculative, it makes sense because since Jimmy turned on Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, many have been wondering when they will see the duo clash. WrestleMania 40 could be the perfect place for them to settle their rivalry once and for all.

Gunther spoke about facing Jey Uso on WWE RAW

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a tag team match between Imperium and The New Day & Jey Uso. While both teams gave it their best shot, New Day and Jey registered the win. Post this victory, the Stamford-based promotion announced Jey would challenge The Ring General on next week's RAW.

This led to Gunther commenting about his match against the former Bloodline member. On social media platform X, WWE posted a digital exclusive with the Austrian in which he mentioned he was not worried about facing Jey Uso.

The Intercontinental Champion said:

"Next week Jey Uso is challenging me for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. It's gonna be interesting because this time Jey cannot share the burden of being successful. Jey will fully rely on himself, and he will face somebody who, unlike him, has achieved everything on his own. So I'm not worried at all," Gunther said.

While Gunther indeed will be a very tough opponent, Jey, in recent times has proved that he can hang with the best. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the 10-time champion can dethrone Gunther.