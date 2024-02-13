Gunther sends a warning to 10-time WWE champion for next week's RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther recently sent a warning to a ten-time champion for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Jey Uso.

During this week's episode of the red brand, Gunther and his Imperium teammates went in a bout against a team of Jey Uso and The New Day. The Ring General lost the match after Jey pinned Giovanni Vinci. However, following their match, the Stamford-based company announced that the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion will lock horns with the current Intercontinental Champion for the title next week.

WWE's official X/Twitter handle posted a digital exclusive interview with Gunther after the show ended. The Ring General said that his singles match against Jey Uso will be interesting because the latter will not have anyone by his side. The Imperium leader also mentioned that he was unafraid to face the former Bloodline member.

"Next week, Jey Uso is challenging me for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. It's gonna be interesting because this time Jey cannot share the burden of being successful. Jey will fully rely on himself and he will face somebody that unlike him has achieved everything on his own. So I'm not worried at all," Gunther said. [0:39 - 1:00]

Even though Jey has won several tag team championships during his career in World Wrestling Entertainment, he has yet to win a singles title.

Gunther praised Jey Uso and The New Day's teamwork on WWE RAW

During the same interview, Gunther praised The New Day and Jey Uso's teamwork and said that they won because they were the better team.

"I think objectively we have to look at the rivalry with The New Day. Well, boys! I think this whole thing is a marathon, not a sprint. But honestly The New Day and Jey Uso, they both are two of the most successful tag team wrestlers in the history of this company and we lost to the better team today. That's fine," Gunther said. [0:18 - 0:37]

Some fans believe Jey Uso will finally dethrone The Ring General on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the current Intercontinental Champion's future.

