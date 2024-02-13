Gunther breaks silence after losing major match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Gunther recently broke his silence after losing a major match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's episode of the red brand, Gunther, alongside his Imperium teammates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, locked horns with Jey Uso and The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Even though The Ring General has been undefeated as the Intercontinental Champion, his team lost the match after Jey pinned Vinci.

Following the show, WWE took to X/Twitter to post a digital exclusive interview with Gunther. The Ring General said that the better team won the match, praising Jey Uso and The New Day for their tag team ability.

"I think objectively we have to look at the rivalry with The New Day. Well, boys! I think this whole thing is a marathon, not a sprint. But honestly The New Day and Jey Uso, they both are two of the most successful tag team wrestlers in the history of this company and we lost to the better team today. That's fine," Gunther said. [0:18 - 0:37]

You can check out Gunther's interview below:

What the future has in store for The Ring General remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable said he wanted to finish his story against Gunther

During his recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, WWE Superstar Chad Gable talked about his feud with Gunther. The Alpha Academy member said that he wanted to finish his story against The Ring General.

"For those that didn't see I went through a period through the late summer and early fall with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He's on this insane run right now, a record-setting run with the title. I don't think I ever got closure with [his feud with Gunther]. I feel like there was still some loose ends left there, that could still be tied up. So first and foremost, if I had it my way I'd like to finish that up. I'd like to finish that story," Chad Gable said.

Some fans believe Chad Gable should be booked better as a singles superstar and go on to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has planned for Master Gable's future.

