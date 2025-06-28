10-time WWE Champion to cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship by turning heel? Exploring SummerSlam 2025 possibility

At WWE Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes beat Randy Orton to earn a world title shot at SummerSlam. After a brutal match, Rhodes picked up the win by using the exposed turnbuckle, which Orton originally intended to use against his former Legacy teammate. The match was incredible, with the crowd at the Kingdom Arena firmly on Orton’s side.

The American Nightmare will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this year. However, there could be someone who ruins the moment for Rhodes.

This person is none other than the man Cody Rhodes beat at Night of Champions, Randy Orton. During the match, it was clear that the voices in The Viper’s head were back, and he wanted to go heel. There were moments when Orton showed glimpses of his heel self during the match, especially near the end. The former 10-time WWE Champion’s face said it all as he made his way back up the ramp; he wanted revenge.

Orton has made it clear that he wants to be a 15-time WWE world champion. The Viper has 14 world championships in WWE, with 10 WWE Championships and four World Heavyweight Championships.

It will be easy for Orton to interfere in Cody Rhodes’ title match at SummerSlam with Cena. He knows both men well and could ensure that Rhodes fails to regain the world title. However, nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Could CM Punk win at WWE Night of Champions and battle Cody Rhodes?

One of the biggest questions fans have been asking is, will Cena walk into SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Champion, or will it be CM Punk? Many fans speculate that Cena will cheat to win at the premium live event.

However, many have also said that Seth Rollins could interfere. This would lead to Punk preventing Rollins from cashing in, with the distraction giving Cena the chance to win.

However, some have also said that Punk could be the one taking advantage of the distraction and picking up the win. He might dethrone Cena and win the title he’s been waiting for. This would mean that Rhodes will have to face the Second City Saint at SummerSlam.

The Visionary has made it clear that he isn’t afraid to use his Money in the Bank briefcase on Cena. During The Last Real Champion and Punk’s promo, Rollins came out to let the two men know that he was watching them.

