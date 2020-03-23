10 Top Performers from WrestleMania 35: Where are they now?

Some of the biggest winners from WrestleMania 35 have disappeared!

A top face performer from last year's show is now a big heel.

Shane McMahon and Kofi Kingston backstage at WrestleMania 35/ The IIconics.

If someone came up to you a year ago and would have told you that WrestleMania 36 would be a two-day event that will emanate from an empty Performance Center, you would have probably laughed it off as a baseless prediction coming from a disillusioned human being.

It's outrageous. It's unprecedented. Sadly enough, it's the need of the hour at a time when the world is battling the dreaded coronavirus outbreak. The entire format of the WrestleMania isn't the only thing that has changed since last year's show.

There have been seismic shifts in the pecking order in the WWE. Superstars who were at the top of the card are now languishing in the undercard. Underutilized prospects have been pushed into unfamiliar territory at the top.

Babyfaces are now heels. A handful of the biggest winners from WrestleMania 35 are nowhere to be seen. A 54-year-old part-timer is one of the world champions. The Man is still The Man.

The fortunes of many Superstars have changed drastically, some for the good, and others for the worse, and in this article, we'll take a look at the top winners from last year's edition of the Show of Shows and what they're up to now.

Honourable mentions: All the Superstars in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

Randy Orton and AJ Styles

#10. and #9. Shane McMahon and The Miz

Shane McMahon and The Miz faced each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35.

The Miz was the babyface while Shane McMahon was thriving in his heel role as the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World.'

The match stayed true to its stipulation and built up to to the final spot of the match, which saw The Miz execute a suplex on McMahon off the 15-foot camera stage onto the platform below. McMahon landed on top of The A-Lister and picked up the win at the end of a decent match.

The Miz's babyface experiment didn't last long as he has gone back to being a heel, which he is aptly suited for. Miz currently holds the SmackDown Tag Team Championship along John Morrison and they will defend the title against either The New Day or The Usos at WrestleMania 36.

Shane McMahon was written off TV as part of the Career vs. Career ladder match against Kevin Owens on the October 4th episode of SmackDown last year.

Shane O'Mac has transitioned to a backstage role. He was one of the lead producers of the Men's Royal Rumble match and he is expected to get more power behind the scenes as time goes on.

