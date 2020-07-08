10 Total Divas arguments you might not know about

Total Divas has featured some very dramatic moments over the years.

Some of these Total Divas moments went under the radar.

Maryse and Alexa Bliss (left); Tamina and Carmella (right)

Total Divas gives WWE fans an insight into the lives of the company’s female Superstars outside of their on-screen characters.

Since the E! reality series began in 2013, over 15 women from WWE have appeared on the show as cast members, while a spin-off series – Total Bellas, starring Brie Bella and Nikki Bella – debuted in 2016.

As is often the case with reality television, some of the most memorable Total Divas moments have revolved around disagreements between the stars of the show, with almost every cast member getting involved in a heated row at least once.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at 10 arguments from Total Divas that you might not know about.

#10 Eva Marie and her Total Divas colleagues (Total Divas Season 4)

Eva Marie was involved in a backstage exchange with the rest of the Total Divas cast on Season 4 of the reality series.

Nowadays, WWE’s stars of the future usually train at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for a lengthy period of time before making their first televised appearances in NXT.

Eva Marie, however, proved an exception to the rule, as she worked out with a personal trainer in Los Angeles whilst also featuring as an on-screen character on RAW and SmackDown.

This was brought up in an argument with several of her Total Divas colleagues, including Paige.

“I think it’s ridiculous that you don’t have to go back down to NXT and you have your own personal trainer in L.A. That’s lazy.”

Eva Marie hit back by saying WWE’s women’s division should be empowering each other, prompting Brie Bella to question why “All Red Everything” posted cryptic digs at her fellow Total Divas on social media.

“You sit there and look all of us in the eyes who have given everything to this company and say we are tearing you down? No, Eva Marie, you are tearing down our division because you absolutely s**k at wrestling.”

The argument ended with Eva Marie sarcastically telling her Total Divas co-workers that it was “awesome” to hear what they had to say. Then, in a plot twist you probably didn’t see coming, Paul Heyman entered the shot just as Eva walked away!

