WWE SummerSlam 2017: 10 twists that can happen at the PPV

What twists are in store at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 13:58 IST

Kevin Owens and AJ Styles will battle it out once again for the US title

WWE's first dual-brand pay-per-view featuring superstars from both Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live, WWE Summerslam 2017, is coming up in a week's time and expectations are high with the match card on offer.

Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe, while Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign is under threat from Shinsuke Nakamura -- with the spectre of Baron Corbin and his Money in the Bank contract looming large over both men.

There seems to be an imminent Shield reunion as Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose work towards getting on the same page, while the WWE United States Championship is on the line once again with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens renewing their rivalry with Shane McMahon as Special Guest Referee.

With so many high-profile matches incoming on the massive four-hour long pay-per-view, what twists and turns can we expect through the course of the night?

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 10 twists that can happen at WWE Summerslam 2017:

#10 Neville loses Cruiserweight Championship

Can anyone dethrone Neville?

Neville has established himself as the best thing about the underwhelming Cruiserweight Division since making his return as a heel earlier this year and no one except Austin Aries has come close to ending his title run.

With Aries now gone from the company, Akira Tozawa is the next contender and it would be a real shock if he somehow managed to dethrone "The King of the Cruiserweights".